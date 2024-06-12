Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Decreases By 92.3%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF alerts:

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTEC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 113,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.