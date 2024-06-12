Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Expands By 650.0%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLFTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 7,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

