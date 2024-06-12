Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Expands By 650.0%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RLFTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 7,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.
About Relief Therapeutics
