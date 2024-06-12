Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Expands By 300.0%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SAF-Holland Price Performance
Shares of SFHLF remained flat at C$18.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$18.49 and a 1 year high of C$21.50.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
