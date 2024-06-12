Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Expands By 300.0%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of SFHLF remained flat at C$18.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$18.49 and a 1 year high of C$21.50.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.