Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 618.2%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 11,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,591. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

