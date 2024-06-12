Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rises By 1,865.5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 1,865.5% from the May 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SIFY stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

