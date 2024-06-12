Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Grows By 200.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BICEY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. Société BIC has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $39.57.

Société BIC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.5428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

