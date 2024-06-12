Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Expands By 1,261.1%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 1,261.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Terna Trading Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. Terna has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.
Terna Company Profile
