Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Expands By 1,261.1%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 1,261.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Terna Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. Terna has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Get Terna alerts:

Terna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.