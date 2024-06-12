Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Grows By 247.4%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 106,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,552. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

