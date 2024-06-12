Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Grows By 247.4%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 106,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,552. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.
About Toray Industries
