Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Declines By 70.7%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.7 days.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $157.87.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

