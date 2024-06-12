Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Decreases By 92.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAO opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. XOMA has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

