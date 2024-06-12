Siacoin Price Tops $0.0057 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $326.33 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,527.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.00660803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00114589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00262546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00075559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,511,425,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,482,072,926 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

