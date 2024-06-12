Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7,948.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

FENY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

