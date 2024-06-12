SingularityNET Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $706.45 million and approximately $92.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,316.22 or 1.00023152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389963 with 1,284,857,589.4192574 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.65621821 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $84,622,239.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

