Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

