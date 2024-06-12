SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.72

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 66361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

