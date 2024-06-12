Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 582,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

