Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for 9.8% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX remained flat at $21.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 243,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

