Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Up 9.1%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.38. Approximately 37,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 286,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

