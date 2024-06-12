SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 70.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.00. 1,186,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.52. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

