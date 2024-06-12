SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,561 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after buying an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,562. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

