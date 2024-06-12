SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,459 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 203,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -2,801.31. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 251.77% and a negative net margin of 53.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

