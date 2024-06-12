SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $251,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 3,845,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

