Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Solar Integrated Roofing stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,333,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,867,070. Solar Integrated Roofing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

