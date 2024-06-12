Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 61,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

