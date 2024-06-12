SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.99. 633,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,425. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

