Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.2 %
SPKKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,955. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.
About Spark New Zealand
