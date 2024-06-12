Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.2 %

SPKKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,955. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.