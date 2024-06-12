SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Cut by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,220. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

