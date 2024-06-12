SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.90

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

