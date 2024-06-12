SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Position Lessened by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

