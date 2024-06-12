SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.20

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.