Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 411.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $74,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 290,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,052.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

