SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 5.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

SRG Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$64.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

