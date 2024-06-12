SRS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Snap comprises approximately 13.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,102,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527,669 shares of company stock worth $21,532,240 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 11,447,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

