SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,000. BILL makes up 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BILL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 969,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

