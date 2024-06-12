Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 1.4%

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €56.70 ($60.97) and last traded at €56.90 ($61.18). 27,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($62.04).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.98.

Stabilus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.