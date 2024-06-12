StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $127.38 million and $2.73 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,650.25 or 0.05286868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 34,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,895 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 34,507.13383815. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,590.38604933 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,142,198.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

