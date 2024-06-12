StepStone Group LP (STEP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.36 on June 28th

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.5 %

STEP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Insider Activity

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

