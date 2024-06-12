Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 3,003 call options.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 957,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
