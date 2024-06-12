Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 3,003 call options.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 957,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

