StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE X opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

