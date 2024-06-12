StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

