StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $6.52 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,014.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.96%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

