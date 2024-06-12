StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.