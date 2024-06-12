STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

About STRATA Skin Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.