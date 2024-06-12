STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
