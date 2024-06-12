Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

Several research firms have commented on SCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$32.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$795.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

