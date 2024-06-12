Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Argus raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 141,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

