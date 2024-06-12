Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 358.5% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.4 %

SSUMY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 36,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.