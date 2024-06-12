Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 4.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $803.61 and last traded at $801.96. Approximately 1,890,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,697,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $769.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $847.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

