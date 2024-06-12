Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,203. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.68 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

