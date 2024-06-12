Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the May 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,049. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.