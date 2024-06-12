Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. 5,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.
